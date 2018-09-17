Texas marriage equality plaintiff Mark Phariss, who is running for state Senate against Angela Paxton, received the endorsement of the Dallas Morning News.

In an editorial entitled “We recommend Mark Phariss for state Senate District 8,” the conservative newspaper said Phariss “displays a wealth of knowledge about a variety of topics, from the broad strokes down to the smallest details.”

“I’m thrilled to receive the Dallas Morning News endorsement,” Phariss said. “I think it lays out the reasons voters will vote for me.”

Phariss said public education and property taxes are his two top issues. Unlike his opponent, he believes the state should increase funding for public schools. And, he said, the reason property taxes are so high is because the state isn’t funding its share of public education.

The Morning News wrote, “He has the gravitas of a seasoned legislator despite being a first-time candidate and would use that knowledge to hit the ground running.”

In a press release, Phariss wrote, “This endorsement by the Dallas Morning News is another sign of what our campaign has been hearing from families and voters across Senate District 8 for months. Our district wants bipartisan leaders who understand the issues. Voters are tired of watching their property taxes rise while their schools suffer and extremists in Austin focus on wedge issues. Senate District 8 is a diverse community that wants quality schools, good jobs, and reasonable property taxes. I’m committed to being the State Senator focused on the real day to day issues.”

— David Taffet