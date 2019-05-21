U.S. Rep.Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, today (Tuesday, May 21) took to the floor of the House to honor the memory of murdered Dallas trans woman Muhlaysia Booker and to raise awareness of the violence and hate LGBTQ communities continue to face in a rallying call for the Senate to bring the Equality Act to the floor for a vote.

Veasey said: “Muhlaysia’s death is devastating for the black transgender community, but it’s also part of a much larger trend that shows the violence, discrimination and fear transgender and LGBTQ communities continue to face. Our brothers and sisters are dying.”

Read the full text of his speech here.

Watch video of the speech here.