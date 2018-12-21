Masterpiece Cakeshop in Colorado is being sued again — this time by a transgender attorney refused service.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the baker who refused to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding citing religious beliefs.

This time a transgender woman requested a cake that was pink on the inside and blue on the outside to celebrate her transition.

“The status of being male or female … is given by God, is biologically determined, is not determined by perceptions or feelings, and cannot be chosen or changed,” said Masterpice Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips in an opinion piece in USA Today.

The Supreme Court ruled in his favor because the justices believes the Colorado Human Rights Commission “despise what he believes and how he practices his faith.”

Phillips was back in court this week suing the governor of Colorado and member of his administration prompted by charges lodged by Autumn Scardina, a transgender Denver attorney. He claims bullying by the state, according to the Denver Post. The state wants the charges thrown out, but the judge is unlikely to dismiss the suit.

In this case, Phillips charges he’s never made a cake like the one requested, but added plenty of anti-trans explanations based on his religion into the refusal.

Phillips stopped making wedding cakes and even after the ruling hasn’t begun offering them again.

