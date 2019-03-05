The Dallas Mavericks have designated Tuesday, March 26 as their Pride Celebration night and are encouraging LGBT basketball fans to take advantage of special ticket prices while also help out a great cause.

The Mavs (27-35) will be hosting the Sacramento Kings (31-31) at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., that evening, with the game starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the evening can be purchased here (GroupMatics.Events/MavsPride19), and a portion of each ticket purchased through this link will go directly to Resource Center. AND, if you buy your ticket through this link, you will get a special Mavs Pride t-shirt while supplies last. WARNING: T-shirts will be sold out before tickets are, so get yours quickly.

Tickets range from $24 to $114.