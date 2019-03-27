The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Sacramento Kings at American Airlines Center on Tuesday night, March 26, for the first-ever Dallas Mavericks Pride Night event, coordinated by longtime LGBT community leader — and now LGBT liaison for the Mavs — Kathy Jack.

It was a hard-fought game. Sacramento was in the lead by 2 at the end of the first quarter, by the Mavs out-scored the Kings by 4 in the second quarter to take a 56-54 lead into the halftime break. The Mavs still led by 2 — 89-87 — at the end of the third quarter, but Sacramento came back in the fourth to eke out a 125-121 win.

Luka Dončić led Dallas in scoring, with 28 points. He also pulled down 12 rebounds and had 12 assists. Dwight Powell was close behind with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 3 assists. For Sacramento, De’Aron Fox led with 23 points, followed by Harrison Barnes with 18 and Buddy Hield with 17.

The Mavs head to Miami to take on the Heat next, on Thursday, March 28.

And watch for the Friday, March 39 issue of Dallas Voice to see photos of the LGBT fans who were there for the first Mavs Pride Night!

— Photos, Blog by Tammye Nash