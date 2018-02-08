The Texas Diversity Council honored Resource Center Communications and Advocacy Manager Rafael McDonnell today (Feb. 8) with its 2018 Greater Dallas LGBT & Allies Leadership Award at its meeting at One AT&T Plaza-Whitacre Tower.

TXDC promotes diversity in the workplace and community and develops leaders educated in all aspects of diversity. The council offers networking and mentoring opportunities with corporate leaders and peers, does outreach to local high school teens, offers scholarships to deserving high school and college students and awards and recognizes programs to promote diversity initiatives.

TXDC has councils in Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Corpus Christi.

— David Taffet