We wrote a few weeks ago about local singers Mel Arizpe and Laura Carrizales representing the U.S. in the duets category at the World Karaoke Championship in Helsinki, Finland. Well, the duo — who perform locally as Mi Diva Loca — made the finals of the competition. They are among the top 4, who will be performing around 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. today. You can stream it live here.

— Arnold Wayne Jones