Former Dallas Tavern Guild/Dallas Pride Executive Director Michael Doughman has died at his home in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, following an illness of several weeks.

According to a post on the Dallas Pride Facebook page, Doughman “died peacefully in his sleep at home in a place he loved so much. We all were blessed to have our hearts touched by this brilliant, wonderful man. We can all say we are truly better for having known him.”

A benefit show planned for 3 p..m. Saturday, June 15, at The Round-Up Saloon, initially intended to raise funds for Doughman’s medical expenses, will “now be a memorial show to honor the man we all loved so much,” according to the Dallas Pride post. “We will be raising funds to help with his final expenses and honor his memory.”

In addition, a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his medical expenses will now go toward covering his final expenses.

Adam Lynn, manager of the Round-Up, said Doughman will be cremated and his ashes spread in Puerto Vallarta, as per his wishes. Funds from the GoFundMe campaign and the benefit show will go toward those expenses, and any money remaining will be donated to the scholarship fund established last year in Doughman’s name.

“Rest well now, Michael. We’ve got another angel watching over us.”