Michael Milliken, who co-founded Stonewall Democrats of Dallas in 1996, died on Sunday, Sept. 23 after a battle with lung cancer.

In addition to Stonewall, Milliken was instrumental in raising money for and managing the Legacy of Love Monument at the Oak Lawn Triangle on the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Oak Lawn Avenue.

“Michael Milliken left behind a legacy that will be known by generations of LGBTQ folks and allies across the city of Dallas,” said Dallas City Councilman Omar Narvaez. “My heart is heavy knowing he has left this world, and I will miss him.” Narvaez is a past president of Stonewall Dallas.

