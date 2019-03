Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, the drag queen who became famous for her parting words after being eliminated in the first week of season 10 on RuPaul’s Drag Race and who is back for Season 11, will be the special guest at the 10th annual BearDance tonight at S4.

The event start at 8 p.m., and will also feature DJs Barry Harris, Alex Ramos and Matt Effect. Tickets are $35 at the door. Proceeds benefit local charitable organizations.