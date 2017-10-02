Mississippi’s State House Bill 1523, a “religious objections” bill that allows government officials and service providers — from doctors to store clerks — to refuse to serve LGBT people, has been cleared to go into effect on Friday, Oct. 6, after the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals refused a request for the full court to rehear a three-judge panel’s decision upholding a lower court ruling in favor of the law.

HB 1523 can, as of today, go into effect Friday, Oct. 6, across that state. But Jackson civil rights attorney Rob McDuff said plaintiffs challenging the law will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Clarion-Ledger has more information.