One man is dead following a shooting shortly after 10 a.m. today (Monday, Sept. 11) in the parking lot of the AT&T store at 3329 Oak Lawn Ave.

According to police, the man who called them to the scene, who is licensed to carry a concealed weapon, told them that he shot a man after that man ran up to him in the parking lot and threatened to kill him.

NBC Channel 5 reports that about a dozen Dallas Police patrol cars were on the scene, along with a Dallas Fire Rescue ambulance, and one person was detained in the back seat of one of the patrol cars.

Jeff Roose was at the location shortly after the shooting and shared photos (above) and videos (below) with Dallas Voice.