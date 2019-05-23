The funeral service for Muhlaysia Booker will take place at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28. The wake will take place on Monday, May 27, from 6-7 p.m. at Golden Gate Funeral Home, 4155 S. R. L. Thornton Freeway. Both the wake and funeral are open to the public.

On Wednesday, May 22, Abounding Prosperity CEO Kirk Myers and Booker’s mother Stephanie Houston met with Dallas District Attorney John Creuzot, who told them a grand jury has indicted Edward Thomas on a charge of aggravated assault causing bodily injury in connection with the April 12 assault on Booker in the parking lot of her apartment complex. A decision on whether to add hate crime charges hasn’t been made yet.

At the time of Booker’s murder, Thomas was out of jail on bail. As of May 20, he was back in jail, although no evidence connects him with Booker’s murder.

Police are actively investigating the homicide and anyone with information should contact Detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or email him at [email protected]

— David Taffet