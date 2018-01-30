Many people plan to boycott watching the State of the Union address tonight (Jan. 30). We know that whether anyone watches or not, tomorrow the president will tweet, “I have the biggest ratings.”

The New York Times said the bar is so low for this president, the speech will be considered a success if he just sticks to the text on his teleprompter.

If you are planning to watch, here’s a game of SOTU bingo to make sure you’re paying attention and a way to make the show, I mean the speech, more, well, tolerable.

— David Taffet