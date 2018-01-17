Remember the sea-change that occurred in America back when a little cable show named Queer Eye for the Straight Guy emerged? Five out-and-proud experts in fashion, food, culture, design and grooming descended upon a dumpy-but-open hetero and did a makeover turning him into a metrosexual. (That was a new word back then; so was “zhuzh.”) Well, the folks at Netflix — as they have with Arrested Development, One Day at a Time, Full House and other properties — have revived the series, this time with an all-new cast of queers.

Now just called Queer Eye (which is what we all called it anyway), it drops a load … of new episodes, perv! … on Feb. 7. Here is a preview.

