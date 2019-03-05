An estimated 4.5 percent of adults in the United States, or approximately 11.3 million people, identify as LGBT.

Researchers at the Williams Institute at UCLA analyzed data from the Gallup Daily Tracking Survey to come up with their figures. Full results can be found on the Williams Institute website.

By gender, 58 percent of LGBT people are female and 42 percent are male.

The highest percentage of LGBT people live in Washington, D.C. at 9.8 percent. The lowest at 2.7 percent live in North Dakota. Texas is 4.1 percent LGBT.

Of people older than 25 years of age, 29 percent are raising children.

Among those who identify as LGBT, 56 percent are under 35 years old. Only 23 percent of adults are 50 or older. That could be for several reasons. Older people are less likely to tell a stranger they are LGBT, which would mean a much higher percentage of the U.S. population is LGBT. Also, the older gay male and transgender populations were decimated by the AIDS crisis. That would also account for a lower male than female LGBT population.

Idaho has the highest percentage of LGBT parents at 44 percent and Washington, D.C., with the highest LGBT population, has the lowest percentage of LGBT parents at 9 percent.

The racial and ethnic background of LGBT people is diverse: White: 58 percent. Latinx: 21 percent. Black: 12 percent. Asian: 2 percent. Native American/Alaskan: 1 percent. Bative Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1 percent. Multi-racial: 5 percent.

