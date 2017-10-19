Dallas has new red light cameras. Of course, these cams were placed only for traffic safety. Generating revenue ($75 every time a camera catches your car running a red light) has nothing to do with it. About half the cameras are installed and operational. The others should be online by Oct. 25.

The last time Dallas got involved in a scheme like this, Councilwoman Angela Hunt accused the city of only being interested in generating revenue from the red light cams. She was assured by people — keeping a straight face — that they were for safety. She later wondered aloud at a city council meeting why lights that weren’t generating enough revenue were being moved. Maybe those lights did their job and prevented lots of accidents.

Since the new lights are entirely for safety, Dallas Voice obtained a list of intersections where drivers need to be careful. Avoiding tickets was not among our motives in asking for the list.

A couple of intersections to watch out for in Oak Lawn: Lemmon at Oak Lawn heading toward Love Field, eastbound Lemmon at Cole and northbound Lemmon at Cole/Carlisle.

Here’s the full list:

NB Lovers Lane at Central Expressway

NB Central Expressway at Lovers Lane

NB S Buckner Blvd/Loop 12 at Military Parkway

NB Skillman/Audelia at LBJ

EB Skillman/Audelia at LBJ

WB W Camp Wisdom Road at Hwy 67

NB Mockingbird Lane at Central Expressway

NB Central Expressway at Mockingbird Lane

SB Buckner Blvd/Loop 12 at Bruton Road

NB Buckner Blvd/Loop 12 at Bruton Road

EB Forest Lane at Plano Road

EB Cole Avenue at Lemmon Avenue

WB Lemmon Avenue at Cole/Carlisle

NB Lemmon Avenue at Cole

EB Greenville Avenue at E Mockingbird Ln

SB W Northwest Hwy/SR 348 at Walton Walker Service Road W

NB Walton Walker Service Road W at W Northwest Hwy

NB N Buckner Blvd/Loop 12 at Garland Road/78

EB Garland Road/78 at N Buckner Blvd/Loop 12

WB Garland Road/78 at N Buckner Blvd/Loop 12

NB Illinois Ave at RL Thornton/I-35

SB Inwood Road at N Stemmons Freeway/35

EB Inwood Road at N Stemmons Freeway/35

WB W Mockingbord Ln at John Carpenter/183

SB W Mockingbord Ln at N Stemmons Freeway/35

NB S Westmoreland Road at W. Illinois Ave.

NB Preston Road at Frankford Road

WB Marvin D Love/67 at Camp Wisdom Road

WB E Ledbetter Dr/Loop 12 at S Lancaster Road

EB Forest Lane at Schroeder Road

SB Wheatland Road at Marvin D Love ramp/67

WB S Hampton Road at W. Wheatland Road

WB Frankford Road at Dallas Parkway

NB Dallas Parkway at Keller Springs Road

WB Lemmon Ave at Oak Lawn Ave

NB Griffin St. W at St. Paul St.

WB Coit Road at Banner Dr.

NB E RL Thornton at S Harwood St.

NB Harry Hine Blvd at Walnut Hill Lane