Dallas has new red light cameras. Of course, these cams were placed only for traffic safety. Generating revenue ($75 every time a camera catches your car running a red light) has nothing to do with it. About half the cameras are installed and operational. The others should be online by Oct. 25.
The last time Dallas got involved in a scheme like this, Councilwoman Angela Hunt accused the city of only being interested in generating revenue from the red light cams. She was assured by people — keeping a straight face — that they were for safety. She later wondered aloud at a city council meeting why lights that weren’t generating enough revenue were being moved. Maybe those lights did their job and prevented lots of accidents.
Since the new lights are entirely for safety, Dallas Voice obtained a list of intersections where drivers need to be careful. Avoiding tickets was not among our motives in asking for the list.
A couple of intersections to watch out for in Oak Lawn: Lemmon at Oak Lawn heading toward Love Field, eastbound Lemmon at Cole and northbound Lemmon at Cole/Carlisle.
Here’s the full list:
NB Lovers Lane at Central Expressway
NB Central Expressway at Lovers Lane
NB S Buckner Blvd/Loop 12 at Military Parkway
NB Skillman/Audelia at LBJ
EB Skillman/Audelia at LBJ
WB W Camp Wisdom Road at Hwy 67
NB Mockingbird Lane at Central Expressway
NB Central Expressway at Mockingbird Lane
SB Buckner Blvd/Loop 12 at Bruton Road
NB Buckner Blvd/Loop 12 at Bruton Road
EB Forest Lane at Plano Road
EB Cole Avenue at Lemmon Avenue
WB Lemmon Avenue at Cole/Carlisle
NB Lemmon Avenue at Cole
EB Greenville Avenue at E Mockingbird Ln
SB W Northwest Hwy/SR 348 at Walton Walker Service Road W
NB Walton Walker Service Road W at W Northwest Hwy
NB N Buckner Blvd/Loop 12 at Garland Road/78
EB Garland Road/78 at N Buckner Blvd/Loop 12
WB Garland Road/78 at N Buckner Blvd/Loop 12
NB Illinois Ave at RL Thornton/I-35
SB Inwood Road at N Stemmons Freeway/35
EB Inwood Road at N Stemmons Freeway/35
WB W Mockingbord Ln at John Carpenter/183
SB W Mockingbord Ln at N Stemmons Freeway/35
NB S Westmoreland Road at W. Illinois Ave.
NB Preston Road at Frankford Road
WB Marvin D Love/67 at Camp Wisdom Road
WB E Ledbetter Dr/Loop 12 at S Lancaster Road
EB Forest Lane at Schroeder Road
SB Wheatland Road at Marvin D Love ramp/67
WB S Hampton Road at W. Wheatland Road
WB Frankford Road at Dallas Parkway
NB Dallas Parkway at Keller Springs Road
WB Lemmon Ave at Oak Lawn Ave
NB Griffin St. W at St. Paul St.
WB Coit Road at Banner Dr.
NB E RL Thornton at S Harwood St.
NB Harry Hine Blvd at Walnut Hill Lane
Is there a specific reason that there is no source listed for where you got the locations?
Because searching other sites fails to say anything about new light locations. Only that the city has approved a new contractor for the program….
I received a list of locations from the city.
And as the investigation from KXAN recently showed the city is operating the cameras against state law. So every ticket they give out is another illegal liability nail in their coffin when the lawsuits make their way up there. The good thing is these tickets are still totally unenforceable. Check out trashyourticket.com