Downtown Dallas Inc. has one main goal: to help create and sustain a vibrant and culturally inclusive urban center that makes Downtown Dallas — with its 15 distinct amd unique districts including Main Street, Victory Park, the Arts District, South Side and Deep Ellum — truly a global destination. And as the parks programming coordinator for Downtown Dallas Inc., Juan Galván is helping make that happen.

Downtown Dallas Inc. is a private nonprofit organization, funded by voluntary membership dues, assessment revenue from the Improvement District established in 1992, and through contracts with the city of Dallas for specific projects and programs.

The organization’s program areas include public safety, capital improvements, maintenance, economic development, public policy, planning/transportation and marketing.

For more information about what’s happening Downtown or about Downtown Dallas Inc., visit DowntownDallas.com or contact Galván by phone at 214-744-1270 or email at Galvan@downtowndallas.com.