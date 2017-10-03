The No Tie Dinner & Dessert Party kickoff event was held on Sept. 19 at the Scott + Cooner furnishings showroom in the Design District. The event raised $14,000 for AIDS Services of Dallas that provides affordable housing for individuals and their families living with HIV.

The 2018 No Tie Dinner & Dessert Party, presented by The Purple Foundation, will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 7 at the Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave. Tickets are $150 for VIP admission and $75 for general admission. Information and tickets are available at www.notiedinner.org.

David Nelson, who has served as No Tie chair for the last eight years, passed the “tiara” to Leslie Frye. Dr. Steven Pounders is this year’s honorary chair.

— David Taffet