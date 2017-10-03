The No Tie Dinner & Dessert Party kickoff event was held on Sept. 19 at the Scott + Cooner furnishings showroom in the Design District. The event raised $14,000 for AIDS Services of Dallas that provides affordable housing for individuals and their families living with HIV.

The 2018 No Tie Dinner & Dessert Party, presented by The Purple Foundation, will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 7 at the Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave. Tickets are $150 for VIP admission and $75 for general admission. Information and tickets are available at www.notiedinner.org.

David Nelson, who has served as No Tie chair for the last eight years, passed the “tiara” to Leslie Frye. Dr. Steven Pounders is this year’s honorary chair.

— David Taffet

Brian Nichols, Kristin Nichols, Robin Levine, Patricia McCune
Buddy Mercer, Claire Eckardt, Eduardo Velez, Lynn Bahr, Rusty Hampton
Caleb Thomas, Xzandria Sanders, David Nelson, Eduardo Velez, Claire Eckardt
Caleb Thomas, Xzandria Sanders, Don Mason, Claire Eckardt, Eduardo Velez
Caleb Thomas, Xzandria Sanders, Dr. Steven Pounders, Don Mason, Susan Friedman, Leslie Frye, Claire Eckardt, Eduardo Velez
Caleb Thomas, Xzandria Sanders, Dr. Steven Pounders, Leslie Frye, Eduardo Velez, Claire Eckardt
Caleb Thomas, Xzandria Sanders, Dr. Steven Pounders, Susan Friedman, Leslie Frye, Claire Eckardt, Eduardo Velez
Caleb Thomas, Xzandria Sanders, Dr. Steven Pounders, Susan Friedman, Leslie Frye
Caleb Thomas, Xzandria Sanders, Jordan Roberts, Courtney Edwards, Eduardo Velez, Claire Eckardt
Chad Collom, Steve Kemble, Patricia McCune, Arnold Jones
Craig Canant, Neale Jones, Hedda Layne, Tory Warden
David Ewing, LeeAnne Locken, Leslie Frye
Debbie Ochoa, Mary Beth O'Connor, Allen Stolleis, Bobby Elliott
Dennis Kershner, LeeAnne Locken, John Kershner_2
Don Neubauer, Richmond Morris, Don Mason, Kristi Holman, David Nelson, LeeAnne Locken, Leslie Frye
Doug Cheatham, Jay Maggio, Mark Hendon
IMG_0438
John Kershner, Don Neubauer, Dennis Kershner
Kristi Holman and Christina Yielding
LeeAnne Locken and Leslie Frye_2
Mary Kay Winchell, Mark Goodheart, Paul Velez
Rebecca Taylor and Kathryn Ash_2
Steve Kemble, Claire Eckardt, Eduardo Velez, Chad Collom
Traswell Livingston III, Demonse Williams
Troy Warden, Hedda Layne, Leslie Frye
Willie Johnson and Cindy Moores