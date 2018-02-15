The day after another school shooting, Dallas City Councilman Philip Kingston reminds us the the National Rifle Association will be meeting in Dallas on May 4-6.

Sound like fun.

From the NRA site about the Dallas convention:

The 2018 NRA Annual Meeting & Exhibits features more than 20 acres of the most spectacular displays of firearms, shooting and hunting accessories in the world!

Put on your best walking shoes and spend the day exploring products from every major firearm company in the country. You can book the hunt of a lifetime in our exclusive outfitter section and view priceless collections of firearms in the gun collector area. You’ll also see an amazing array of knives, wildlife art, shooting accessories, hunting gear, ATVs, and much more! Bring the whole family, because with 1,000,000 square feet of exhibit space, there’s something for everyone.

Something for everyone?

But, yes, guns are allowed in the Dallas Convention Center and every other city-owned facility. State law prevents cities from banning guns from places like municipal courts, city hall (except council chambers), convention centers or libraries.

So the NRA is coming. Let’s give ’em a big Dallas welcome.

— David Taffet