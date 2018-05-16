USA Film Festival and Dallas International Film Festival have both recently ended, and now it’s the Oak Cliff Film Festival’s turn. The seventh annual event runs June 14–17, with several gay-interest films, including the opening night selection.

The fest kicks off with with the Texas premiere of Bad Reputation, chronicling the life and career of the sexually evasive Joan Jett. The film includes her stints with both the girl band The Runaways and The Blackhearts.

Among other films to keep on your radar: In the documentary competition, Gospel of Eureka — which was much talked-about at SXSW — takes place at the intersection of faith and sexuality as evangelicals and drag queens unite to combat stereotypes. Out of competition, the spotlight documentary Half the Picture profiles women directors, including Jill Soloway (Transparent), Ava DuVernay and more, while Meow Wolf: Origin Story, pictured, profiles the radical Santa Fe art collective — putatively led by a gay man — from obscurity to international acclaim.

You can check out the full schedule here. Screenings and events will be at the Texas Theatre, the Kessler, Better Block, the Bishop Arts Theater and Wild Detectives.

— Arnold Wayne Jones