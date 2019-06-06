Cedar Springs Road las lost a touch of France this morning following the announcement that Zephyr Bakery Cafe has closed after three-and-a-half years.

“We’ve made some great friends, served a lot of deviled eggs and created a family,” the company announced on its Facebook page early this morning, “but all good things must come to an end. Zephyr has closed.”

The bistro, on the corner of Throckmorton and Cedar Springs, served a lot of French-inspired food, including onion soup and housemade pastries. It was a popular brunch spot and I had a good meal every time I wen in. But the owner’s health concerns triggered the announcement. “Wishing you all glitter & booze! Thank you!”

Bonne chance!

— Arnold Wayne Jones