On Saturday, May 12, Dallas police officers responded to a call regarding a kidnapping in progress on Fairmount Street off Turtle Creek Boulevard at about 1:55 a.m.

When officers arrived, they determined it was a robbery, not kidnapping, according to information sent by Dallas police Public Information Officer Demarquis Black.

A woman was walking to her car when a man approached her from behind and demanded property. She refused and screamed. He pushed her up against her vehicle and took her phone.

While fleeing, the suspect pushed down a witness that was coming to assist the woman and fled on foot.

The woman suffered a small abrasion on her face. The two victims described the suspect as an Asian or Latin male, 18-24 years old, about 5-foot-7 inches, thin and wearing a black hoodie or beanie.

Officers searched the area for the suspect but didn’t find him.

From the suspect description, this robbery is unrelated to other attacks that occurred in Oak Lawn during the previous week.

— David Taffet