Jordan Robinson, 29, died on March 30. The cause of death is undetermined.

Jordan was a bartender at Alexandre’s on Cedar Springs Road where he was well loved. Customers stopped by leaving flowers when they heard of his death. He also worked at Paper Street Soap Company.

He went to Cedar Hill High School and was married to Eric Mahone.

Funeral services for Jordan will be held on Saturday, April 6 at Inspiring Body of Christ Church, 7710 S. Westmoreland Road at 10 a.m.