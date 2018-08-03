Victor G. Elam, a longtime Dallas resident, died July 15 as a result of an accident in his Dallas home. He was 55 years old.

Victor worked for Quest Diagnostics for 22 years, and 10 years ago he transitioned to being the world’s best house husband. As he was able, he enjoyed volunteer work at both the Resource Center and the Nelson-Tebedo Clinic.

Victor was an avid fitness enthusiast and could be seen every day at the Uptown LA Fitness. He will be remembered by many for his gentle soul, his acerbic wit and his love of dogs.

Victor is survived by his husband of 18 years, Tom Froehlich, and two brothers, Mike and Chris.

His ashes will be interred in the columbarium at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Dallas in a private service at a later date. Any memorial contributions would be appreciated, directed to the Nelson-Tebedo Clinic.