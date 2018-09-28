Michael Milliken, 71, died on Sunday, Sept. 23, after a battle with lung cancer.

In 1996, Milliken co-founded Stonewall Democrats with Christie Kinsler. That group has become the largest Democratic club in Texas. He also was a long-time member of the Oak Lawn Committee and was instrumental in raising money to build the Legacy of Love Monument at the Oak Lawn Triangle on the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Oak Lawn Avenue. He weeded and landscaped the monument, and every time a car crashed into it, he cleaned up and oversaw repairs.

“Michael Milliken left behind a legacy that will be known by generations of LGBTQ folks and allies across the city of Dallas,” said Dallas City Councilman Omar Narvaez. “My heart is heavy knowing he has left this world, and I will miss him.”

Narvaez is a past president of Stonewall Dallas.

Milliken was born in Missouri. He graduated from Lebanon High School in Lebanon, Mo., and attended the University of Missouri. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged as a Specialist 5th Class. He retired from Computer Associates as a senior technical writer.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law Bruce and Janice and Mark and Teresa, and a number of nieces and nephews, including Michelle and Gretchen. His brother James preceded him in death.