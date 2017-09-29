Archie David Jackson, aka Nikki Foster, died Thursday, Sept. 21, at the age of 47. He was born Oct. 23, 1969, and would have been 48 in just a month.
Nikkie Foster, known in the LGBT community as “The 10 Dancing Toes,” performed all over Dallas and the surrounding cities. He was a former Miss Ebony Texas, Miss Black Texas and Miss Box Office, and had earned several other titles as well through the years. Nikki loved dancing and performing.
He is survived by his loving mother, Gladys Jackson; his brother, Carey Jackson; and his play sister, Betty Neal.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m., at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1819 MLK Blvd.
I loved Nicky. She had a wicked sense of humour. One time she invited me and my friend into her momma’s home. As we walked in we could hear Nicky in the other room telling her Mom, “Momma those white boys are in the house.” Miss Gladys would start hollering, “You better get those white boys out my house!” As we ran out of the house and back to the car Nicky would come out after us, buckled over laughing so hard. She got a big kick out of it. I met Nicky through Obsession in the late 80’s when they both performed a lot at the Wave on Maple and RAPS on Denton dr. Many many fun times with Nicky. She will definitely be missed but never forgotten.