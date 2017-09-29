Archie David Jackson, aka Nikki Foster, died Thursday, Sept. 21, at the age of 47. He was born Oct. 23, 1969, and would have been 48 in just a month.

Nikkie Foster, known in the LGBT community as “The 10 Dancing Toes,” performed all over Dallas and the surrounding cities. He was a former Miss Ebony Texas, Miss Black Texas and Miss Box Office, and had earned several other titles as well through the years. Nikki loved dancing and performing.

He is survived by his loving mother, Gladys Jackson; his brother, Carey Jackson; and his play sister, Betty Neal.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m., at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1819 MLK Blvd.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition September 29, 2017.