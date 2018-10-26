Jennifer Faubion, 48, of Colorado and formerly of Dallas, died July 23, 2018, following a brief battle with cancer. She is survived by her wife, Kristy Osborn of Pagosa Springs, Colo., her mother, Debra James of Ajiic, Mexico; her father and step-mother, Gary Lon and Gracie Faubion of South Padre, her sister and brother-in-law, Jessica and Todd LeBlanc of Arlington; her brother and brother-in-law, Brian Faubion and Chuck Johnson of Plano, and many loving friends, including Terrie Anderson of Dallas.

Jennifer lived life on her own terms. She was kind and generous as well as strong and silly. Her friends and family adored her. She had an adventurous, can-do spirit and excelled at many professions, including bartending, graphic art production and the insurance industry.

Jennifer became a licensed massage therapist in 2014. With her healing touch and a new profession under her belt, she decided she wanted to be closer to nature. So on Aug. 28, 2015, she packed up her wife and her life and left the comforts of her family and friends in Texas to set out on a new adventure, settling in Pagosa Springs, Colo. She loved the San Juan Mountains, taking her 4×4 on outings, hiking and snowshoeing. She loved capturing images on her wildlife camera of bears, deer, foxes, raccoons and even the neighbors’ dogs. She always wanted to share her findings and her excitement was contagious.

She loved music and had a strong attachment to disco with its mirrored balls and tiny lights. She believed in paying it forward. She helped so many and was a strong defender of those who could not defend themselves. She was a loyal friend with a huge heart for fur babies and birds and excelled at finding eagles and osprey. She loved to sit on her porch with binoculars or a telescope and hunt for her feathered friends.

She enthusiastically enjoyed the fruits of her labor in her new-found cannabis cultivation. Her attention to detail was amazing, and she was always cool under pressure.

She dreamed of a life full of love and laughter.

Jennifer spent the end of her life with grace and humor. All the nurses and caretakers at the hospital admired and loved her humor and her life. Maya Angelou said,

“People will forget what you said, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Jennifer made us feel that we were special and that we had value. She will be greatly missed.