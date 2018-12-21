Thomas John Brown, 76, of Dallas, left this world on Dec. 13, 2018, at Parkland Memorial Hospital.

He was born Oct. 11, 1942, in Pond Creek, Okla. He grew up there and was drum major for his high school band. He spent time in Los Angeles in the 1960s, where he worked as a model and was Lana Turner’s favorite waiter. He also loved to travel, and had traveled all around the world, especially to India, where he studied yoga.

Tom John was cherished by his friends as a compassionate and caring man. He was loved by the gay community and by his many friends at the T. Boone Pickens YMCA in downtown Dallas, where he practiced yoga.

A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations can be made in his name to the T. Boone Pickens YMCA.