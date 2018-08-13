Parents of a 12-year-old trans girl in Achille, Okla., have taken out an emergency protective order against one man who posted threatening messages about their daughter in a private Facebook group late last week. But numerous others also posted insulting comments threatening harm to the child.

And officials with the Achille Independent School District decided Monday to “close school until Wednesday for safety precautions,” according to KXII Channel 12, Fox News. The Sherman, Texas TV station also reports that a protest is planned sometime this week.

The child’s parents filed for an emergency protective order on Friday, Aug. 10, against Burney Clyde Crenshaw, husband of Jamie Crenshaw who made the initial post “warning” other parents that the trans girl, Maddie, had used the girls’ restroom at the school the day before.

Maddie’s mother, Brandy, told KXII Maddie has identified as a girl the whole time she’s been attending Achille schools, starting in 5th grade, and that while she usually uses the staff bathroom, Thursday (Aug. 9) was her first day at the new elementary school and she was confused so she used the girls’ restroom.

HateTrackersOnline has posted screen captures of the now-removed Facebook posts, and has compiled a list of the individuals who posted the comments, including their photos and, in many cases, their criminal backgrounds. According to HateTrackers, Burney Crenshaw, now 46, pleased no contest to charges of domestic abuse in 2006 in Bryan County, although the charge was dismissed after he “served a deferred sentence.”

Jamie Crenshaw’s initial post read: ““Heads up parents of 5th thru 7th grade girls. The transgender is already using the girls bathroom. We have been told how the school has gone above and beyond to make sure he has his own restroom yet he is still using the girls. REALLY….looks like it’s gonna be a long year. We have made school board meetings over this situation last year but nothing seems to be changing. This is the same kid that got an trouble as soon as he transferred two years ago for looking over the stalls in the girls bathroom. Enough is enough.”

A man named Eddie McCrosky responded with “the Bible says God created man, and woman… not any of this transgender BS… also says any man lay with another man, he be condemned to hell… Hell with new laws and new2 rules, this is what our future is if WE don’t stop it!!!”

Then Gina Segraves chimed in with, “How old is this thing” to which Ty Hays responded, “This thing !!!! I love it. Got a name 4 it now. Perfect name” followed by four “laughing so hard I’m crying emojis.” In a separate comment, Hays called the child a “lil half baked maggot” who is “causing them [the other students] probs.”

Then the comments took a darker, more dangerous turn.

Eddie Belcher posted, “If he wants to be a female make him a female. A good sharp knife will do the job really quick” and Kevin Bickerstaff said, “Just tell the kids to kick ass in the bathroom and it won’t want to come back!!”

Someone using the Facebook ID of Seth and Shelbie Cooper (Seth Shelbie Cooper) suggested letting another student “whip his ass until he quits coming to school.”

Burney Crenshaw posted anti-transgender memes to the group discussion, including one that showed an insulting caricature of a “trans” woman wearing a dress and heels with hair legs and a heavy “5 o’clock shadow” standing outside women’s restroom, with a “Notice” taped to the door declaring “If you’re not a genuine bonafide female when you enter this room, you will be when you leave,” as two cowboys stand nearby, one holding a knife.

In a later exchange, when someone posting as Garrett Bishop criticized others for threatening a 12-year-old child with violence, someone posting from the Seth Shelbie Cooper Facebook account replied: “You got a problem with me? Cause your gna have one with Burney as well, you might ask your cousin and uncle about him and find out what’s gna happen”

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Spelling and grammar is repeated here exactly as posted.)

The comments were posted in the Achille ISD Parents Group, a private Facebook Group, which has apparently now been deleted.

Achille ISD superintendent Rick Beene told KXII that school officials have been in contact with the sheriff’s office and city officials. School officials also stressed that the Facebook group did not in any way represent the district, and was established only as a community sounding board.

School district officials also told the TV station that although they support Maddie, they cannot control what happens on social media.