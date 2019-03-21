A new once-a-month injectable medication to treat HIV may be available in 2020, according to Fierce Pharma.

The two-drug regimen is manufactured by Glaxo Smith Klein’s ViiV division. The injection combines Viiv’s cabotegravir with Johnson & Johnson’s rilpivirine.

Two studies show that the monthly injection has a “similar efficacy, safety and tolerability” as a current three-drug daily regimen. Patient reaction in the studies showed they universally preferred a monthly treatment to daily.

— David Taffet