Openly-gay race car driver Freddy Niblack recently signed with Woodard Racing Organisation and the company’s highly-competitive Britcar Endurance Championship for 2018.

Woodard officials announced today (Tuesday, Jan. 23) that they have signed Niblack — one of the only openly-gay race car drivers in the U.S. — to a two-year deal. Although his experience has all come in the U.S. racing scene, Niblack said he is looking forward to racing for Woodard.

“I think some of the best drivers in the world come from the U.K.,” he said. “I’m excited to learn the many new circuits and to learn from the team. It’s definitely going to be a challenge with my open wheel background, but I’m confident in the team and myself.”

Although its main focus is the Britcar Championship, Woodard Racing plans to team its efforts with a number of appearances in other endurance series, due to be announced shortly.

The team will also continue to race their Mini R56, as part of the 750 Motor Club Club Enduro Championship. But for the Britcar Endurance Championship this year, the team is switching to a Ginetta G55 GT4.

Team Principle, Peter Woodard noted, “Britcar is a very competitive championship. After running the Mini for the last two years, we have learned that it is not necessarily the right car for the job. There are a number of Ginettas in the championship, all of whom are competitive. We don’t expect to be hassling the front runners right away, but our goal is to be competitive, and to be able to race amongst the top half of the grid.

“We fully expect 2018 to be a learning year, as we navigate our way with the Ginetta,” Woodard said.

The Britcar Endurance Championship comprises seven rounds, including many of the major circuits within the UK. The team will release its testing schedule soon, in preparation for the first round at the Rockingham Motor Speedway on April 14.