The Oral Fixation series of spoken-word presentations always focusses on true-life tales, told by the people who live them. It’s live storytelling centered around a different theme for each edition.

The series returns to the Moody Performance Hall Tuesday, with the theme Close to Home. One of the featured speakers will be Lorie Burch, who is currently running for Congress. Burch will be telling her story of transforming from a shy, introverted girl into an out-and-proud member of the LGBT community.

Tickets are available at OralFixationShow.com. The program starts at 8 p.m.

— Arnold Wayne Jones