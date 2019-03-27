In November, Watauga voters elected Scott Prescher, an out gay man, to their city council. We have a fun profile of the councilman coming in this Friday’s (March 30) print issue of Dallas Voice.

He’s not up for re-election in the May municipal elections. But several members of the council are, and Prescher’s rocking the boat by not supporting incumbents.

Here’s a video released by Watauga Studios, one of Tarrant County’s largest video studios concentrating entirely on what’s going on in Watauga, featuring Prescher and the slate of candidates he’s supporting. And look for the story in this week’s big Reader Voice awards edition of Dallas Voice.

— David Taffet