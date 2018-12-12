So-called pastor Albert Weathers, 46, has been arrested and charged with the murder of 36-year-old Kelly Stough in Detroit.

According to WXYZ Channel 7, the ABC affiliate in Detroit, investigators say Weathers shot Stough Friday morning, Dec. 7, near the intersection of East Nicholas and Brush in Detroit, then fled the scene. They said he went and clocked in at his job at the Great Lakes Water Authority and after about an hour called police to say that someone tried to rob him and he shot them. But, according to LGBTQ News, prosecutors have said they will be presenting evidence to show that the shooting was motivated by anti-transgender bias.

Investigators have released no other information regarding the motive in the shooting. Weathers has been charged with “open murder and felony firearm (use of a firearm in commission of a felony),” WXYZ says, and remains jailed on a $1 million bond.

Someone who said they know Weathers but did not want their name revealed told WXYZ that Weathers is married with children and that he rents space in a local church for his own small congregation.

Stough, the TV station said, was beloved in Detroit’s LGBTQ community and was an aspiring fashion designer and buyer.

The TV station also reports that the case has been assigned to Special Prosecutor Jaimie Powell Horowitz of the Fair Michigan Justice Project, a collaboration between the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fair Michigan Foundation that is focused “serious crimes against those in the LGBTQ community.”