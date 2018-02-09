Gubernatorial candidate Jeffrey Payne spent a rare Friday afternoon in his campaign office in North Dallas today (Friday, Feb. 9). With nine candidates in the race, he expects a runoff and predicted he’d face either Lupe Valdez or Andrew White in the runoff.

His trips to the Valley have been attracting larger and larger crowds and, he said, people in that area are looking for a strong candidate.

“We’d rather have someone who’s gonna show up,” he said he’s been told repeatedly, and “I don’t care if you’re Hispanic or not. I just care that you’re supporting our community.”

In a runoff and in the general election, Payne said he’d like to see a unified campaign. He’s had success in his primary appearances inviting local Democrats running for other offices to appear with him. The last governor that did that? Ann Richards. And she appeared on the cover of Texas Monthly in leather.

Payne’s position on the primary ballot in Dallas County is No. 6, in Tarrant County No. 5 and in Collin County No. 3.

— David Taffet