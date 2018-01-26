Permanent Pride: Tattooed folks show off their ink Jan 26, 2018 We asked people to show us their Pride … on their bodies. Here are some Pride tattoos. Del Shores initially got his equality tattoo about six months before the SCOTUS decision legalizing same-sex marriage; after the decision, he had the date added. Del Shores’ daughter Caroline expressed her support for marriage equality with the date of SCOTUS decision. A trans client of the gay-owned Dallas tattoo parlor Gold Dust Tattoos had managing artist Zach Mathews create this emblem to represent their transition via use of hormone injections. Semicolons in tattoo culture represent going through difficult experiences, but deciding not to give up but go forward. Gold Dust artist Zach Mathews created this one for a client in rainbow colors. Share: