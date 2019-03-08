Meet Vervain, a 1-½-year-old, black-and-white pit bull mix weighing 58 pounds. She’s a sweet, playful gal who loves attention and is quite the social butterfly. She’s friendly, loving and very smart. While in a foster home, she learned routines very quickly and proved to be a great houseguest. She is crate-trained and housetrained, and she knows basic commands. She does fine when left alone and is happy to hang out on the couch and watch TV. She also enjoys going for runs, playing with toys and cuddling with people. If you have another dog at home, bring them for a meet and greet to see if they get along. Vervain has been spayed and microchipped and is current on all age-appropriate vaccinations. Come meet her today! #167458

Vervain is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $100 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months, $50 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older, $25 for senior dogs or cats aged 7 years and older and $25 for VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.