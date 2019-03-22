Meet Brock, a 5-year-old, black pit bull/chow-chow mix weighing 50 pounds. He’s a playful, fun-loving guy who likes going on adventures, playing fetch, going for walks, running and making new friends. He lives for attention and is working on learning basic commands. He walks well on his leash and does great on car rides. If you’re looking for a handsome pup to spend your life with, he’s the one for you! He is heartworm positive, but his treatments will be FREE once he is adopted. He’ll just need to take it easy and snuggle while he recovers. Brock has been neutered and microchipped and is current on all age-appropriate vaccinations. Come meet him today! #168660

Brock is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texa’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $125 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $60 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.