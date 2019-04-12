Meet Jackson, a 5-year-old, male Labrador mix weighing 58 pounds. He has a sleek, solid black coat with a curled tail, perky ears and a winning smile. He can be a bit shy around strangers, but once he gets to know you, he is one loyal gentleman! He loves to be close to his people and enjoys leaning in for cuddles. He’s gentle, quiet and very affectionate. He likes sniffing and exploring on walks, learning tricks for treats and spending time with other dogs. He can be choosy about his pup friends, so if you have another dog at home, bring them for a meet and greet to see if they get along. If you’re looking for a handsome boy who will stay by your side, he’s the one for you! Jackson has been neutered and microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Come meet him today! #170177

Jackson is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $125 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $60 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.