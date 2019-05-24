Meet Trixie, a 4-year-old, chocolate-and-white pit bull mix weighing 52 pounds. She’s a goofy, fun-loving gal who loves to play with toys, go for walks and meet new people. She always has a smile on her face and enjoys living life to the fullest. She makes friends with all people she meets and is convinced that she is a lap dog. She has lots of energy and is up for just about anything, anytime. She can be a little picky about her dog friends, so please bring any other dogs to meet her to see if they get along. She enjoys car rides, appears to be housetrained and is the perfect pup to take on adventures. Trixie has been spayed and microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Come meet her today.

Trixie is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $100 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months, $50 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older, $25 for senior dogs or cats aged 7 years and older and $25 for VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.