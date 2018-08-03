Meet Oreo, an adorable, 7-year-old shepherd mix weighing 60 pounds. Once upon a time, he was rescued from a bad place and came to the SPCA of Texas. After getting lots of love and TLC, he’s now in a foster home and is ready to find his forever home. He’s a gentle, loving boy, and he’s move-in ready: He knows how to sit on command and he comes when called, and he is completely housetrained. He enjoys lounging on the couch while you watch TV, running outside and playing with his favorite toys. He loves other dogs and gets along fine with cats and calm, older kids. He is very loyal, and likes to stay close to his favorite person. He’s protective, too. He can be a little nervous meeting new people because of his rough start, but his foster mom can tell you, he’s such a sweetheart once he gets to know you. With a little time and patience, he’ll be your best friend and he’s so worth it. He can’t wait to meet you, and please bring graham crackers, they’re his favorite!! #155720

Oreo is waiting to meet you in an SPCA of Texas foster home. To schedule a meet and greet, please contact [email protected] Regular adoption fees are $100 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months, $50 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older, $25 for senior dogs or cats aged 7 years and older and $25 for VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.