Meet Hershey, a 3-year-old, chocolate-and-white pit bull mix weighing 72 pounds. He’s a big, goofy guy who is very active, energetic and outgoing. He never meets a stranger, and loves attention from people. He’s always in a good mood, and it’s rare that you see him without a smile on his face. He enjoys going for walks, running outside and wrestling with other dogs. He can play rough sometimes, so he may do best in a home without small children. He loves going new places and experiencing new things. If you’re looking for a sidekick to go with you on adventures, he’s the one for you. Hershey has been neutered, microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Come meet him today! #162547

Hershey, is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $100 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months, $50 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older, $25 for senior dogs or cats aged 7 years and older and $25 for VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.