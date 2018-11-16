Meet Sunny, an 8-½-year-old, white-and-brown bulldog mix weighing 61 pounds. She’s a gentle old lady who is looking for a nice retirement home. She can be shy around new people, but she warms up once you spend some time with her, especially if you have food! She loves being lazy, enjoys cuddling with stuffed animals and her favorite humans, eating lots of yummy food and having quiet time. She can be fearful around lots of activity, so she would do best in a calm, quiet home where she can relax. She would be a great companion for someone looking for a laidback dog to nap with. Sunny has been spayed, microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Come meet her today. #162454

Sunny is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $100 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months, $50 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older, $25 for senior dogs or cats aged 7 years and older and $25 for VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.