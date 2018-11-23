Meet Fadrah, a 2-year-old, tortoiseshell domestic shorthair mix. She’s a free-spirited girl who loves making new friends, being petted all over, spending time with people and exploring the world around her. She is very sweet, affectionate and curious — and a little bit goofy! She likes playing with toys and cuddling with humans. If you’re looking for an adorable, quirky kitty to share life with, she’s the one for you! She is positive for FeLV, so she will need to be the only cat or live only with other FeLV-positive cats. Fadrah has been spayed and microchipped and has tested negative for FIV. She is current on all age-appropriate vaccinations. Come meet her today. #163037

Fadrah is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wednesday and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $100 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months, $50 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older, $25 for senior dogs or cats aged 7 years and older and $25 for VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.