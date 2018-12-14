Meet Jack, an 8-½-year-old shepherd mix weighing 54 pounds. He may be an older guy, but he still has plenty of pep in his step. He’s very friendly and loves to be around people. He’s well-mannered, and knows how to sit, come and lie down on command. He likes to play with other dogs, and in his previous home, he did great with children. He’s loyal and protective of the people he loves. If you’re looking for a gentleman to join your family, he’s the one for you. Jack has been neutered and microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. #69087

Jack is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $100 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months, $50 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older, $25 for senior dogs or cats aged 7 years and older and $25 for VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash.

Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.