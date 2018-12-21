Meet Boots, a 6-year-old, black-and-white domestic shorthair mix. She’s a sweet, easy-going girl that loves attention and is a total lap cat. Once you sit down, it doesn’t take her long to make her way into your lap for some petting. She also likes napping in the sun and playing with toys. Boots has been spayed and microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. She is positive for FIV, so she will need to be the only cat in the home or live with other FIV-positive kitties. Come meet her today. #164685

Boots is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $100 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months, $50 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older, $25 for senior dogs or cats aged 7 years and older and $25 for VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.