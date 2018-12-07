Meet Donald, a 3-year-old Lab mix weighing 49 pounds. He knows how to sit on command and is working on “wait” and “down.” He would be a great adventure buddy, and would love to go on lots of walks and hikes and do other outdoorsy things with his new owner. Donald is a little picky about his dog friends; he would prefer a doggy buddy who is his size so they can play together. Just bring them by the shelter to do a meet and greet. Donald has been neutered and microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. #142956

Donald is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $100 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months, $50 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older, $25 for senior dogs or cats aged 7 years and older and $25 for VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.