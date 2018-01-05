Meet Pippy, a 12-year-old, black domestic shorthair mix with the cutest Insta-worthy snaggletooth! She came to the SPCA of Texas in October when she was rescued by an animal cruelty investigator. She’s been through a lot in life, but she doesn’t let that keep her down. She loves being petted, especially on her head, and will rub her face against your hand to ask for more attention. She gets along fine with the other kitties in her condo, enjoys relaxing catnaps in the sunshine and watching birds outside her window. She’s destined to be a social media sensation, complete with the quirky looks and goofy personality. If you’re looking for a gentle, loving cat to make you smile, she’s the one for you! Pippy has been spayed and microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Her adoption fee is only $25, so come meet her today. #158013

Pippy is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas,2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $100 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months, $50 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older, $25 for senior dogs or cats aged 7 years and older and $25 for VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.