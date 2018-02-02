Meet Olive Oyl, a 13-year-old, smoke tabby domestic shorthair mix. She’s a gentle, sweet old lady looking for love. She’s blind, so she likes it when you talk to her while you visit. She is a little shy at first, but she warms up once she gets used to your presence. She being gently petted, being read to and napping in warm, sunny places. She would do best with a family that is willing to give her time to adjust to her new surroundings and that will be patient with her while she comes out of her shell. Olive Oyl has been spayed, microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Come meet her today! #158081

Olive Oyl is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $100 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months, $50 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older, $25 for senior dogs or cats aged 7 years and older and $25 for VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.